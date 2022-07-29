April 3, 1959 - July 26, 2022

DECATUR — Daniel William Walker, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 26, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Dan was born April 3, 1959 in Springfield, IL, the son of Robert and Mary Frances (Coventry) Walker. He married Patricia Powell on October 14, 1989, in Decatur, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Patty; children: Danny Walker, Jr. (Emily) of Forsyth, IL, Mary Walker of Decatur, IL, Grace Walker of Decatur, IL; siblings: Scott Walker of St. Paul, MN, Diane Walker of Burnsville, MN, Nancy Herbeck of Mendota Heights, MN, Sandra Forbes (Steve) of Mendota Heights, MN, Becky Flatt (Phil) of Springfield, IL; and grandchildren: Madison and Daniel Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dan served his community in the floor covering business. He began his career by taking over his father's business, Miller O'Neill, and later started his own business, Floorsource. Most recently, Dan was the Vice President of Sales for Flooring America.

One of Dan's biggest joys was being involved with his kid's sports and activities. He coached many sports teams and served as St. T Booster Club President. We will remember Dan's big heart, commitment to family, faith, and encouragement to others.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, August 1, 2022, at St Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

Memorials: St. Teresa High School, Build the Future Campaign.

