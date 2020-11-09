BLOOMINGTON — Danielle "Dani" Christina Kater, 30, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL due to complications from Covid-19.

Dani was born December 30, 1989 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Tina (Hale) Rubin. She married Timothy (Tim) Kater on June 21, 2014 in Decatur. He survives.

Also surviving are her parents, her grandparents: Norman and Shirley Hale, her in-laws: Jim and Joanne Kater, and sister-in-law, Jennifer (David) Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Priscilla Rubin.

Dani was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting from North Central College in Naperville, IL. She applied her accounting skills at Keplr Vision.

Dani received the most enjoyment from reading, music, horseback riding and animals.

Her perfect day would include riding her horse Malcolm and snuggling with her dog Charli. She frequently put others first and provided words of encouragement. Dani had a smile that would light up a room. She will be missed by many.