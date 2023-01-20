Aug. 17, 1948 - Jan. 17, 2023

DECATUR — Danny Conaway, 74 of Decatur, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, with Pastor Mark Gearig officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., also in the church. It was Danny's personal request attendees wear Hawaiian themed shirts and come casual.

Danny was born on August 17, 1948, in Muscatine, IA. He was the "favorite" son of Alva and Telma (Tisor) Conaway. He graduated from Niantic-Harristown High School in 1966. He proudly served his country in the Army as an E-5 Sergeant while serving in Vietnam and in Fort Meade, Maryland at the National Security Agency. Upon discharge from the Army in 1972, Danny worked as a Postal Clerk at the United States Postal Service until retiring in 2003, with 31 years of service.

Danny loved sports, coaching and umpiring. He also loved dancing, bowling, and singing karaoke. He was an avid Cardinals, Bears and Illini fan. He proudly coached both his sons' baseball teams and the RV Evans girls' softball team. A special memory was to play competitive slow pitch softball at the age of 62 with his son Shane, who was 22 at the time.

He was a member of the Niantic Harristown Booster Club, the Moose Lodge 684, the VFW 99, and a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church which he considered his second family.

Danny is survived by his special lady, Joan Galka; sons: Lonnie (Lara) Conaway, Shane (Breann) Conaway; daughters: Dana (Ricky) George, Sharon Conaway, and Melody (Mike) Patch; siblings: Dean (Bev) Conaway, Mary Thomas, and Joyce Thomas; his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Gary and Ronald Conaway.

Danny wants to be remembered for his sense of humor (which often got him in trouble), lighthearted spirit, and his smile. However, he wants to be remembered most, to all who met him, for his Christian Faith.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.