CLINTON - Danny Edgar Bundy, 76, of Clinton died at 10:15 pm. Monday, July 19, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A visitation with Danny's family will be held at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 in the Kenney Christian Church. He will be laid to rest at a later date in the Lisenby Cemetery Clinton, IL. If desired, memorials may be made to the Little Galilee Christian Camp or the Vault Community Center. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Danny was born in Clinton, IL on May 28, 1945 son of Thomas Oren and Coyla (Parker) Bundy. He graduated Clinton High School. Danny worked for Wallace Business Forms and Weldon Springs State Park. He served on the Lane Township Board and was a Deacon and Elder at Lane Christian Church and First Christian Church of Clinton. Besides loving on his four grandkids and one great grandkid, Danny enjoyed gardening, walking, woodworking and lending a hand whenever and wherever he thought he could help. He married Connie Faye DeLancy on March 15, 1964 in Lane.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Connie Bundy of Clinton; daughter, Christine (Donnie) Morman of Thomasboro, IL; son, Jason (Angela) Bundy of Forsyth; grandchildren: Caleb Akers, Tessa (Caleb) Morman-Gossett, Beatrix and Archibald Bundy; great grandson, Jaxson Gossett; brother, Charles (Shirley) Bundy; sisters: Nancy (Mike) Casey, Peggy (Lloyd) Disney, Melanie Cheatham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Keith O. Bundy, Margie Hines, Audrey Massey and Tommy Bundy.

