SHELBYVILLE — Danny Michael Donald, 71, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Macon, IL, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Shelbyville Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Don Jefferies officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.