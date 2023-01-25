SHELBYVILLE — Danny Michael Donald, 71, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Macon, IL, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Shelbyville Manor.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Don Jefferies officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.