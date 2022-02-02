BEMENT — Danny Wayne Dean, 72, of Bement, IL, passed away at 6:50 PM, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center E.R., Monticello, IL.

Memorial services will be held on, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Rev. Steve Ingram will officiate. Private burial at a later date will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family or the American Heart Association.

Danny was born on November 20, 1949, in Charleston, IL, a son of Woodie and Zella Price Dean. He married Maggie Stiverson on April 30, 1983, in Bement, IL, and she survives of Bement. Surviving children are Jennifer (Justin) Harper of Bement, and Tammy (Matt) Somers of Sadorus, IL; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Woodie (Betty) Dean of Bement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tonya Stiverson; granddaughter; Tori Harper.

Danny was a Vietnam veteran in the United States Navy, he was a truck driver for over 35-years. He was also a member of the Albert Parker American Legion Post# 620 and the V.F.W.

