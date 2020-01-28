DECATUR — Darin Lee Thompson, 55, of Decatur, passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, surrounded by his loving family.
Darin was born July 7, 1964, in Decatur, to Ronald Lee and Laurie (Heffernan) Thompson. He was an avid Yankee and Dolphin fan, loved drawing and bowling.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his two children, Jarid Lee (Colleen) Thompson and Kaylee Jo (Jacob) Sigmon; his parents, Ronald and Laurie Thompson; his three grandchildren, Remi, Brixton and Dawson; and his sister, Krista (John) Pittenger.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
The family will be holding a celebration for friends and family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Sliderz Bar & Grill in Decatur. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family of Darin Thompson is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.