DECATUR — Darin Lee Thompson, 55, of Decatur, passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, surrounded by his loving family.

Darin was born July 7, 1964, in Decatur, to Ronald Lee and Laurie (Heffernan) Thompson. He was an avid Yankee and Dolphin fan, loved drawing and bowling.

He is survived by his two children, Jarid Lee (Colleen) Thompson and Kaylee Jo (Jacob) Sigmon; his parents, Ronald and Laurie Thompson; his three grandchildren, Remi, Brixton and Dawson; and his sister, Krista (John) Pittenger.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The family will be holding a celebration for friends and family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Sliderz Bar & Grill in Decatur. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family of Darin Thompson is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

