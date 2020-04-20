BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — Darlene Claire Forbes passed away suddenly April 13, 2020 at her apartment in Bridgewater, N.S. She was daughter of Capt. Burgess and Rose Forbes, now deceased.
She survived by 2 sisters, Estelle Doucet (Albeni), Halifax, N.S., Donna White, Victoria B.C., 1 brother Bertram Forbes, Dartmouth N.S. as well as several nieces and nephews.
She grew up in Lunenburg, employed at Fisherman’s Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She lived life on her own terms. She enjoyed reading and watching movies.
Cremation has taken place, a private burial will take place in Lunenburg at a later date.
