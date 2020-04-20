Darlene Claire Forbes
0 entries

Darlene Claire Forbes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — Darlene Claire Forbes passed away suddenly April 13, 2020 at her apartment in Bridgewater, N.S. She was daughter of Capt. Burgess and Rose Forbes, now deceased.

She survived by 2 sisters, Estelle Doucet (Albeni), Halifax, N.S., Donna White, Victoria B.C., 1 brother Bertram Forbes, Dartmouth N.S. as well as several nieces and nephews.

She grew up in Lunenburg, employed at Fisherman’s Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She lived life on her own terms. She enjoyed reading and watching movies.

Cremation has taken place, a private burial will take place in Lunenburg at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Forbes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News