SULLIVAN — Darlene M. DeVore, 69, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by members of her family.

Celebration of Life services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Tim Moon officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Casual attire is requested. Family requests that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.