Darlene M. DeVore

Darlene M. DeVore

SULLIVAN — Darlene M. DeVore, 69, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by members of her family.

Celebration of Life services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Tim Moon officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Casual attire is requested. Family requests that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorials suggested to The American Cancer Society. Read full obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

