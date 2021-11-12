DECATUR — Darrel E. Baldwin Sr., 79, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at The Loft in Decatur.

Darrel was born April 17, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the son of William and Mary (Ward) Baldwin. He was a custodian with the Mt. Zion School District and Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, until epilepsy forced his early retirement just years before the Americans with Disabilities Act. Darrel was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Mt. Zion, Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Zion, Presbyterian Church, and Maranatha Assembly of God. He married Phyllis Rutherford on June 18, 1961. She preceded him in death on December 31, 1999. He then married Judy Ford on February 14, 2001. She also preceded him in death.

Darrel is survived by his children: Suzie Baldwin, Candy Horath, and John (Nikki) Baldwin; grandchildren: Jeremy (Amanda) Miller, Jennifer (TJ) Evans, Libbi Ferguson, Scott (Katie) Baldwin, Bailey Baldwin, and Peyton Baldwin; great-grandchildren: Graham, Addison, and Ellis Miller, and Ethan and Tyson Evans; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; son, Darrel Baldwin Jr.; son-in-law Danny Horath; and sister, Melody Naron.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Private family burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion.