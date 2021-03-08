 Skip to main content
Darrell Eugene Powers
Darrell Eugene Powers

Darrell Eugene Powers

FINDLAY - Darrell Eugene Powers, 86, of Findlay, IL passed away at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.

