Darrell Eugene Powers

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.