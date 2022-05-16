Oct. 13, 1932 - May 14, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Darrell F. McCollam, 89, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, passed away at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 in his daughter's residence with family by his side.

Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday morning, May 18, 2022 in Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition), Shelbyville, IL, with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Booster Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Darrell was born on October 13, 1932, in Dixon, SD, the son of Jennings Bryan and Vivian Lenore (Shaffer) McCollam. He married Reta Rae Reber on November 29, 1953 in Burke, SD. Darrell was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1953-1955.

Darrell graduated from Iowa State University, majoring in Agronomy. He then worked as a fertilizer salesman for Agrico Chemical Company in Belleville, IL for many years. In his retirement, Darrell owned and operated Pine Ridge Christmas Tree Farm in Belleville, IL. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Darrell enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Dawn L. Hoene (Ken) of Shelbyville, IL; son, Scott J. McCollam (Bora) of Southlake, TX; grandchildren: Kelly Joggerst (Steve), Andrew Hoene (Vanessa), Sarah Kiley (Jack), Ben, Eleanor and Emily McCollam and Elwood McCollam; and great-grandchildren: Layla, Jack, Claire, Kate, Lily, and Vivian Joggerst, Quinn and Hayes Kiley, and Owen Hoene.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Reta McCollam on January 17, 2021; and brother, Jack McCollam (Marlene).

