March 28, 1935 - May 31, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Darrell G. Hadley, 87, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 3:48 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A service to honor Darrell's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Monday June 6, 2022, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 1475 W. Main Street, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.

Darrell was born March 28, 1935, in Ramsey, IL, the son of Ellis and Nellie (Robertson) Hadley. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Darrell retired from Caterpillar. He also had a side business owning and operating H & H Air Conditioning. He married Janet C. Wagner on July 31, 1966. Darrell was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and treasured his time with family.

Surviving is his wife, Janet of Mt. Zion; sons: Rod Hadley (Victoria) of Mt. Zion, and Brent Hadley of Charleston; daughter, Denise Hadley-Boaz of Mt. Zion; twin brother, Merrill Hadley of Cowden, IL; grandchildren: Tyson Hadley, Seth Boaz, Macy Hadley, Madelyn Boaz, Ethan Hadley, and Marshall Boaz.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Hadley; his sister, Lois Beck; and granddaughter, Norah Hadley.

