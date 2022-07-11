July 24, 1936 - July 8, 2022

DECATUR — Darrell L. Goff, 85, passed away peacefully July 8, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials in Darrell's honor may be made to New Beginnings Church of God or Cancer Care Center of Decatur. Family has requested casual attire.

Darrell was born July 24, 1936 in St. Elmo, IL, the son of Henry T. and Sylvia (Oary) Goff. He married Carole Bodine on December 30, 1955 in Decatur whom was the love of his life for 66 years.

Darrell worked at A.E. Staley for 37 years and after his retirement he worked for Spitler Woods in Mt. Zion for several years. Darrell enjoyed the outdoors; he loved fishing, hunting and working in the garden, but most of all the love for his family. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini. Darrell was a member of New Beginnings Church of God.

Surviving are his wife, Carole of Decatur; children: Debra (Dan) Morse of Decatur, Terry Goff and DeAnna of IN, Pamela (Douglas) Conway of Oreana, Vicki Maxey of Decatur; grandchildren: Kristina Backes and husband Jordan, Amanda Wiley and husband Marshal, Macey Conway and Zach Maxey; four great-grandchildren: Gabe, Abby, Clayton, and Emery; his brother, Willard (Carol) Goff; and several nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, and two sisters.

Darrell's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wall, Dr. Esparaz, and the nurses and staff at DMH for the excellent care they provided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.