July 24, 1936 - July 8, 2022

Darrell L. Goff, 85, passed away peacefully July 8, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 12, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials in Darrell's honor may be made to New Beginnings Church of God or Cancer Care Center of Decatur. Family has requested casual attire.

Darrell was born July 24, 1936, in St. Elmo, IL, the son of Henry T. and Sylvia (Oary) Goff. He married Carole Bodine on December 30, 1955, in Decatur whom was the love of his life for 66 years. Darrell worked at A.E. Staley for 37 years and after his retirement he worked for Spitler Woods in Mt. Zion for several years. Darrell enjoyed the outdoors; he loved fishing, hunting and working in the garden, but most of all the love for his family. Darrell was a member of New Beginnings Church of God.

Surviving are his wife, Carole of Decatur; children: Debra (Dan) Morse of Decatur, Terry Goff and Deanna of Indiana, Pamela (Douglas) Conway of Oreana, Vicki Maxey of Decatur; grandchildren: Kristina Backes and husband Jordan, Amanda Wiley and husband Marshal, Macey Conway and Zach Maxey; and his brother Willard (Carol) Goff.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, and two sisters.

