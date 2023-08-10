July 30, 1937 - Aug. 4, 2023

DECATUR — Darrell Lynn Munyon, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Arrangements provided by Central Cremation Center.

He was a US Army Veteran who served overseas.

He leaves behind his daughter, Julie Ater of Springfield; and son, Matthew Munyon of Taylorville; as well as sister, Dixie Kane of Albuquerque, NM; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind close Christian friends: Connie Sellars and Linda Creek.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth Munyon and his son, Christopher.

Darrell was a truck driver with Coca-Cola Services in Decatur. He also worked for the Grigoleit Company as well as worked in carpentry.

His wishes are to be buried with his Christian friends: Thomas and Connie Sellars in Winchester.