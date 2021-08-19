ARTHUR — Darrell Mason Jean Sr., 82, of Arthur, IL passed away at 5:15 A.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the Arthur Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Vine Street Christian Church or to an Elementary school of the donor's choice in his grandchildren's honor. To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
