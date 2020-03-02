BLUE MOUND — Darrell R. Damery, 95, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

A service to honor and celebrate Darrell’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound with the visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Blue Mound United Methodist Church.

Darrell was born on September 22, 1924 in Blackland, IL, the son of Harry and Helen (Gemmer) Damery. Darrell married Kathleen Noland and from that union three children were born. Sharon (Greg) Bafford, Rodney (Laurie) Damery and Susan (Chuck) Burdick. After Kathleen’s death in 1984, Darrell married Dorothy Whiteside and welcomed her two children, Diane (Joel) Zeigler and Duane (Shelley) Whiteside to the family. Darrell was a lifetime farmer. He raised, trained and raced harness horses as a hobby. He was also a 70 year member of the Blue Mound United Methodist Church.