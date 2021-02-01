Darrell W. Batson

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Darrell served his country in the Army for three years. After being a resident of Oreana for 41 years, Darrell moved to Hopkinsville, KY 13 years ago. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hopkinsville, KY. He worked as tire inspector at Firestone, Decatur, IL for 31 years and was a member of the Rubber Workers Union, Decatur, IL.