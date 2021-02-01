HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky — Darrell W. Batson, 81 of Hopkinsville, KY, formerly of Oreana, IL passed away 2:50 PM January 30, 2021 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Hopkinsville, KY.
Services will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Mark Batson, Devin Voyles, David Swann, Collin Lancaster, Brad Binkley and Steve Halford. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL.
Memorials in Darrell's name may be directed to the American Heart Association.
Darrell was born March 10, 1939 in Decatur, IL the son of Walter and Mildred (Baker) Batson. He married, the love of his life, Avis J. Westerman, April 2, 1960 in North Augusta, SC.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Avis J. Batson, Hopkinsville, KY; children: Mark (Toni) Batson, Hopkinsville, KY; Sue (David) Swann, Hendersonville, TN; grandson, Devin (Jennifer) Voyles, Monticello, IL; granddaughter, Jordyn (Collin) Voyles, Hendersonville, TN; great-grandsons: Noah, Eli, and Luke; sisters: Billie Jean Miller, Alexandra, AR; Carol Ann Batson, Decatur, IL; brother, Gary Batson, Decatur, IL; nephews: Tony Kelsheimer, Decatur, IL; Mike Miller, Alexandra, AR; Steve Miller, Alexandra, AR; and niece, Shelley Miller, Alexandra, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Darrell served his country in the Army for three years. After being a resident of Oreana for 41 years, Darrell moved to Hopkinsville, KY 13 years ago. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hopkinsville, KY. He worked as tire inspector at Firestone, Decatur, IL for 31 years and was a member of the Rubber Workers Union, Decatur, IL.
Darrell was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
