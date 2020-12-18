DECATUR — Darren Wade Morrow, 51, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in his home surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Darren was born August 21, 1969, in Lyons, KS, the son of Donald and Wilda (Kirkland) Morrow. He was currently serving as the pastor at Summit Avenue Baptist Church, Decatur. Darren married Sheri L. Carriker on November 11, 1994 in Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters Jessica and Becky.

Surviving are his wife, Sheri and daughter Hannah Morrow of Decatur; seven grandchildren; siblings: Dianna, Donnie, Pam, and Danny; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In honor of Darren's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Burial will take place at a later date at Boiling Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.