DECATUR - Darrian L. Lamb, Sr., 44, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.
Darrian was born on April 7, 1976 in Decatur, IL, the son of Robin Grayned and Gail E. (Jones) Lamb. Darrian loved sports and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Darrian is survived by his father: Robin Grayned; significant other: LaToya R. Clark; children: Darrian Lamb, Jr., Dariana Lamb, Kalen Lamb and LaDaryone Lamb; grandchildren: Kelani Bond and Ke’Mari Foster.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Gail E. Lamb, grandmothers: Mildred Jones and Mary Ellen Rawls, sister: Yuana Lamb and his aunt: Peggy Mabon.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
