Aug. 2, 1929 — April 14, 2022

DECATUR - Davey Dean Lee, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:48 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital Decatur, IL.

Davey was born on August 2, 1929, in Decatur, IL, the son of John F. Lee and Neva Faye (Hill) Lee. He married Dorothy Hazel Carty on July 5, 1951, in El Paso, TX. She survives.

Davey was a member of Saints James and Patrick Parish. He served his country in the United States Army. He worked as an operator at ADM for 29-and-a-half years retiring in 1992. Davey also loved Elvis Presley, watching westerns, was an avid reader and always wanted a sunny day to wake up to.

He is survived by wife Dorothy of Decatur, IL; children: Mary C. Rohman and husband Thomas, James W. Lee, and Patricia A. Banks, all of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Davey is preceded in death by his parents, one son John D. Lee; and four sisters: Ethel Nelson, Vivian Alexander, Flora Himes, and Betty Thompson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: Saints James and Patrick Parish.

