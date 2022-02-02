MOUNT ZION — David A. Kazmer 70, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 11:53 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Louis, MO.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. In keeping with Covid-19 Mandates the family suggests masks be worn indoors for visitation and services. Memorials may be made in Dave's memory to the Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund.

Dave was born December 30, 1951, in Kittanning, PA, the son of Edward and Martha (Szymanski) Kazmer. He married Karen L. Crawford on June 30, 1972. Dave retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company. He loved to coach little league baseball, helping his family with projects, woodworking, attending his grandchildren's activities, as well as hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He enjoyed his hunting trip to West Virginia with friends. Dave had served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Also dear to him was spending time at his family's camp in Pennsylvania.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 49-years: Karen Kazmer of Mt. Zion; daughter, Jennifer Crytzer ( Ken) of Le Roy, IL; son, Brad Kazmer (Brenda) of Decatur; grandchildren: Austin Crytzer, Dylan Kazmer, Kaylee Crytzer, Alyson Kazmer, Kayla Summers-McClimon (fiance Dustin), Ashleigh Summers; great-grandchildren: Brayden Summers, Kinleigh Tucker, Avery McClimon, Nolan McClimon, and Kaliannah Summers; brother: Dennis Kazmer (Claudia) of Ford City, PA; sisters: Donna Suwala (Stanley) of Carlisle, PA, Darlene Opalka (fiance Mark Atkinson) of Ford City, PA and Diane Schrecengost (Dave) of Kittanning, PA; several nieces and nephews; and his special canine companion: Abbey who is now resting in peace with Dave.

He was preceded in death by his parents.