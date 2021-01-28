DECATUR — David A. Mosser, 73, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

David was born January 10, 1948, in Decatur, the son of William D. and Billie R. (Oglesby) Mosser. A US Navy veteran, David worked for Bodine Electric as a motor rewinder for many years. He loved to collect coins and was a member of the Decatur Coin Club.

David is survived by his sons: Phillip (Kristen) Mosser and Curtis (Linda) Mosser of Decatur; grandchildren: Lane (Elizabeth) Mosser, Bailey Mosser, Ares Mosser, Winry Mosser, and Joe Weikle; one great grandchild on the way; aunt, Ginny Mosser of Decatur; many cousins and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Heartland Community Church. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Heartland Community Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.