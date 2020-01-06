DECATUR — David Alan Dukes passed away at home in Paso Robles, CA on the eve of December 17, 2019.

David was born on March 18, 1951 at Camp Pendleton, California. He is survived by his mother, Ardena Marchant-Hunter, father and stepmother, Jake S and Leah Dukes. He is survived by wife of 30+yrs (partner) Linda Howell-Dukes, his three daughters, Jennifer Loftus, Stephanie and Sarah Dukes.

David is also survived by his sister, Diane Young, nieces and nephews: Ricky and Heather Matthews, Travis Tanzyus, and April Leheign, grandchildren, Nicholas and Lindsey Bradshaw and great grandson "The apple of his eye" Levi Bradshaw.

David served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. He attended Millikin University after his service to our country.

David was a General Contractor of 40+ yrs and retired from Paso Robles Ford where he was Sales and General Manager.

David loved fast cars, detailed wood working, golf, trap shooting and a good card game. He was never happier than with "The Boys" Mark and Brain Beanway, Karl Williams and Jim Miller.

David was preceded in death by sister, Deborah Matthews, cousin, Galen Clark, nephew, Aaron Tanzyus and stepfather, Oral Hunter.

As David lives in your heart, his spirt also lives on. May we find peace in the blessing that God gave him to us for his time here

To plant a tree in memory of David Dukes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

