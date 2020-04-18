× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAROA — David Allen Denton, 73, of Maroa, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Springfield.

David was born October 4, 1946, in Pana, IL to Vernon and Eunice (Graham) Denton. He graduated from Assumption High School. David proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He married Sandra Louise Riley on February 2, 1970, in Assumption, IL. David worked over 40 years for Wagner Casting until they closed. He retired in 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra; daughter, M'Lissa (Scot) Brewer of Tuscola, IL; grandson, Thomas (Samantha) McClellan; great-granddaughter, Jaiden Nicole of Buckley, IL; and his lifelong friends, Dean (Christine) Allison of Florida.

He was preceded in death his parents and his sister, Charlotte Dunn.

David enjoyed gardening, cooking and all his furbabies.

Honoring David Denton's wishes, cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

