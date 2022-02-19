DECATUR — David Allen Holmes, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

David was born May 10, 1942, in Decatur, IL, the son of Richard and Goldie (Henderson) Holmes. He married Barbara White on October 4, 1961.

David was a long time salesman for Sears, retiring after many years of service.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara; children: Brad Holmes of Decatur, IL, Brent Holmes (Latonia) of Fair Oak Ranch, TX, Boyd Holmes of Decatur, IL; four grandchildren; and a special double cousin, Kaye Henry.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Private services will be at a later date.

Memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left to David's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.