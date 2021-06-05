VICTORVILLE, California — David Anthony "Dave" Warren passed away May 27, 2021 in Victorville, California at the age of 58. He was the son of Richard A. and Joy D. (Robb) Warren and was born in Fort Hood, Texas on December 31, 1962. His childhood was spent in Decatur, Illinois.

Dave had many friends and enjoyed good relationships with co-workers. His career was in machining in the aerospace industry in Southern California. He was "Uncle Dave" to all of the children in the Warren and Dorn families, and beyond. His generous nature and willingness to help others was constant. He was very fond of dogs and almost always had one as his companion. They were each very special to him and received the best treatment and care.