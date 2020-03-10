DECATUR -- David Archer Lane, Sr., 73, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

A service to honor and celebrate David's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvary Southern Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. David will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

David was born on June 12, 1946 in Decatur, IL, the son of Raymond Archer Lane and Mary Belle (Shake) Mahon. He married Cheryl A. Morlan on June 5, 1965. David had previously worked for Decatur Sheet Metal and retired as a car hauler for Complete Auto Transit. He was a member of Calvary Southern Baptist Church, Teamsters Local 604 Retirees Club, NRA and TDU. David was an avid NASCAR fan, Trump supporter and reader. He also enjoyed watching westerns, wrestling, cartoons and being outdoors. His greatest loves where his beloved wife of 54 years and his family, especially teaching his grandchildren to drive.