DECATUR -- David Archer Lane, Sr., 73, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A service to honor and celebrate David's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Calvary Southern Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. David will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
David was born on June 12, 1946 in Decatur, IL, the son of Raymond Archer Lane and Mary Belle (Shake) Mahon. He married Cheryl A. Morlan on June 5, 1965. David had previously worked for Decatur Sheet Metal and retired as a car hauler for Complete Auto Transit. He was a member of Calvary Southern Baptist Church, Teamsters Local 604 Retirees Club, NRA and TDU. David was an avid NASCAR fan, Trump supporter and reader. He also enjoyed watching westerns, wrestling, cartoons and being outdoors. His greatest loves where his beloved wife of 54 years and his family, especially teaching his grandchildren to drive.
David is survived by his wife: Cheryl A. Lane of Decatur, IL; children: Suberina Ann (Shawn) May-Lane of Mt. Vernon, MO, Heath Bryan (Michele) Lane of Mt. Zion, IL, Rob Raymond (Mary) Lane of Mt. Zion, IL and Jennae Johnson-Lane of Madison, WI; brothers: Daniel R. (Carol) Lane of Detroit, MI, Charles F. (Judy) Lane of Decatur, IL and Eric R. (Paula) Lane of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Amber Ann (Luke) Black-Tippit, Ashley Nicole (Shauni) Black, Alexis Elizabeth Black (fiancé Corey Well), Robert David Lane, Paxton Lane USMC, Zachary Tyler Lane, Julia Lane, Arianna Pica, Jacob Brault-Lane and Nicholas May; great grandchildren: Logan Frydenger, Lydia Alderson-Lane, Kasin Fulk and one on the way; sister-in-law: Janice Lane (wife of James Allen Lane).
He was preceded in death by his parents, son: David Archer Lane, Jr. and his brother: James Allen Lane.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
10:00AM
