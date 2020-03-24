DECATUR -- David Arthur Suzewits, loving husband and father, of Bradenton, FL passed away on March 19, 2020 at age 72.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Mohr); twin daughters Deborah Suzewits and Sherry Sorbie and her husband, Allen; sister-in-law Jane Calvert.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Claudine (Calvert) Suzewits, his sister Gloria Jean and his brother, Robert Jack Calvert.
He was known for his infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. A loyal friend to all; he will be missed by all knew him.
A Mass was held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church with the burial at Sarasota National Cemetery.
