Oct. 30, 1959 - June 11, 2023
DECATUR — David Bradford Lowe, 63, of Decatur, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Dave was born in Vincennes, IN, on October 30, 1959, the son of Joseph and Linda (McCarty) Lowe. He was technician and part-owner of Sentinel Pest Control for 43 years. He was a kind and generous soul who always had a smile for everyone he met. He touched the lives of many friends and acquaintances along the way. David was an animal lover, from birds to stray dogs and cats. His beloved dog Elsie was his pride and joy.
Dave is survived by his sisters: Brenda (John) Schuessler and Becky (Mark) Weaver; nephews: John Schuessler and Andy (Alli) Schuessler; nieces: Nicole (Frank) Whittington; and aunt, Donna McCarty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Linda Lowe; sisters: Debra Black and Donna Lowe; and brother, Joseph Allen Lowe.
Moran & Goebel funeral home is providing cremation services for David.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at South Shores Christian Church (130 Bristol Drive, Decatur, IL, 62521), followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
