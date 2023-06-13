Dave was born in Vincennes, IN, on October 30, 1959, the son of Joseph and Linda (McCarty) Lowe. He was technician and part-owner of Sentinel Pest Control for 43 years. He was a kind and generous soul who always had a smile for everyone he met. He touched the lives of many friends and acquaintances along the way. David was an animal lover, from birds to stray dogs and cats. His beloved dog Elsie was his pride and joy.