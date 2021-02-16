DECATUR - David Buechler, 68 of Decatur passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a two year battle with brain cancer on February 14, 2021.

Private funeral services for immediate family will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur, IL and a Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date. David will be buried next to his daughter, Jessica Buechler at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

David was born in Scotland, SD on June 7, 1952, the son of Richard and Kathryn (Harris) Buechler.

David graduated with an engineering degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD. David was a highly respected electrical engineer, spending the majority of his career at Tate & Lyle, formerly A.E. Staley, before retiring at age 62.

David was an avid boater, spending many summers on Lake Decatur teaching his children and friends how to ski and tube as well as relaxing in the coves. David's real passion was golf, which he got to practice daily in his retirement. He was particularly proud of scoring a hole in one at South Side. David loved listening to classic rock music and entertaining on his patio with friends and family.