April 28, 1938 – Oct. 19, 2022

David "Butch" Ernst Sr., age 84, went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1938, in Decatur, IL, a son of the late Vincent and Opal (Wiggins) Ernst.

He graduated from St. Theresa High School where he was the class president and a three sport athlete. After high school, Butch played baseball and football at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where he graduated with a degree in Marketing and Finance.

In 1964, he married Karen Reeves. Together they had five children to whom Butch was a loving father. Butch was also a devoted grandpa, brother and uncle. He loved football, cigars, eating ice cream, watching old movies, and he truly loved the Lord.

He is survived by his five children: David Ernst Jr., Martha Jane Ernst, John (Rachel) Ernst, Vince (Lani) Ernst, and Amy (Ron) Grove; seven grandchildren; his sister, Carolyn Ernst; as well as nieces.

Butch is now with his parents; his siblings: Barbara, Margaret, John, Robert, Janet, and Thomas; and many other relatives in Heaven who have gone before him.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 22333 W. Erhart Rd. Mundelein, IL, 60060. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with a Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed and available to watch at www.stmaryfc.org. Inurnment will be with his family at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

The Suchon Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.