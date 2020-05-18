× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

BEMENT — David Charles Young, 44, of Bement, IL., passed away at 8:00 P.M., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. There will be no visitation or memorial service. Only prayers, cards or pleasant thoughts for the family during this difficult time.

David was born on August 22, 1975, in Jackson, MI., a son of Charles E. and Peggy Hendrix Young.

Dave is survived by his mother; Peggy Hendrix Young of Monticello, IL., son; Cody Young, daughter; Mattie Mae Young both of Washington, IL., and his sister; Betty Lake of Monticello, IL. Also surviving are uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, neighbors, farmers and dog Ruby. He is also survived by special friends, Veronica Fogal and Jason Dye.

Dave was preceded in death by his father; Charles E. Young, brother; Gregory E. Young of Weldon, maternal grandparents; Warren & Betty Hendrix of Bement, paternal grandparents; Emmett & Dora Young and Margaret & Paul McKay of Ohio and cousin; Kyle Hendrix of Bement.

Dave attended the John Deere Tech program at Lakeland College and became an Ag Machinery Technician.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of David C. Young. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of David Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.