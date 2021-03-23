BEMENT — David Charles Young, 44, of Bement, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello, IL.
Public graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. The family asked that everyone dress casual.
Dave was born on August 22, 1975, in Jackson, Michigan, a son of Charles E. and Peggy Hendrix Young. Dave is survived by his mother, Peggy Hendrix Young of Monticello, IL; son Cody Young; daughter Mattie Mae Young, both of Washington, IL; and his sister Betty Lake of Monticello, IL; as well as his sister-in-law Tracy Young of Weldon, IL.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL, has the honor to serve the family of David Charles Young, "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family".
Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.