David Clinton Allen

PANA — David “Dave” Clinton Allen, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Heritage Health, Pana, IL. He was born May 30, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois to the late Daniel Bigler Allen & Louise (Clinton) Allen. He married Phyllis Ruth Eagan on August 16, 1959 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pana. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2008.

Dave grew up in Decatur, Illinois having attended Decatur High School graduating in 1951. He was also a proud graduate of both Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University. Dave served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He spent over 30 years educating the students of Pana at both the elementary and high school levels. He was a member and former Elder at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pana.

Dave is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Suzanne Marie “Sue” Davis and Terry W. Davis of Pana. Grandchild: Valerie Ann Davis Lynch, great-grandchildren: Ross Andrew Lynch and Grant Allen Lynch, all of Pana. His sister, Mary Louise Allen Goe, of Cupertino, California also survives. Dave has two nephews and one niece who survive. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents listed above. His brother, Larry Allen, also preceded him. Dave and his wife had a close relationship with their grandson, Justin Andrew Davis, who passed away in 2010.

Due to limitations caused by the current Pandemic, a private Christian burial ceremony will be held in Linwood Cemetery, Pana. A celebration of life service for family and friends will be planned for a later date.

