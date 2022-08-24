Oct. 3, 1936 - Aug. 21, 2022

DECATUR — David (Dave) Lee Harris, 85, of Decatur, journeyed from Earth to Heaven on August 21, 2022, leaving a trail for his loved ones to follow.

He was born October 3, 1936, in Decatur. Dad was married to Mom for 65 years - at age 20 and Mom 19. In his last days, Dad said his only regret is leaving Mom behind!

Dad's profession for most of his life was helping people secure a financial future thru life insurance. He served as a Regional Manager for Globe Life the last 25 years of his career, with many years prior to with MetLife, first as an agent, thereafter as a District Manager. Dad and Mom were and are faithful life-long members of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL. His touch, his leadership, his love for people, his servanthood, and his goodness are cherished by many. The Heavenly Angels have welcomed a new member with the words "well done good and faithful servant."

Dad blessed many organizations over his lifetime by serving in capacities as a Deacon, Coach, Member, Board of Director, or volunteer at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Babe Ruth Baseball, Lions Club, Life Insurance Agents Association, Warrensburg-Latham School Board, and many others.

Thank you Dave Harris for being an example to live by.

Dave leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Mary (Hickman) Harris; three sons: Dave (Jennifer), Todd (Kathy), Greg (Sharon); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Harris (Betty); sister, Judy Madding (Jerry).

A Celebration of Dave's Life will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Brintlinger Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, 62526. Visitation will be 12:00 - 3:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home.

Donations in Dave's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.