July 17, 1937 - May 23, 2022

NEOGA — David (Dave) P. Gallivan, 84, of Neoga, formerly of Ivesdale, passed away at 10:09 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 201 Fifth St., Ivesdale. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.

Dave was born July 17, 1937, a son of Gregory and Phyllis (Tabaka) Gallivan. He married Emily Loftus on June 25, 1967. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2018.

He is survived by a brother, Michael Gallivan of Monticello, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; five brothers: Rich, Tom, Jack, Jerry and Bob Gallivan; and a sister, Carolyn Thomson.

Dave served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of DeVry, worked at the National Weather Service Training Center and finished his career at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Dave loved animals and spending time with his friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.