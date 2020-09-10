David (Dave) William Campbell, Jr.

David married the love of his life, Jill, on March 16, 1968. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School, and was owner/operator of Dave Campbell Jr. Painting and Decorating from 1984 – 2017. He loved the Illini and college sports, riding his Harley with friends, and was an avid golfer. For many years he facilitated an annual Breast Cancer golf outing fundraiser for the University of Iowa Hospital which was near and dear to his heart. David was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois and loved the Lord. We will all miss his spirited demeanor and his graciousness when he lent a helping hand. We know that he is now at peace with the Lord and our Mom.