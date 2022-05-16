Dec. 14, 1953 - May 13, 2022

MOUNT ZION — David Dean "Deano" Perry, 68, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 4:05 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon until service time. Memorials may be made to the 217 ALZ Wiffleball Classic. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Dave was born December 14, 1953, in Decatur, IL the son of C. Dean Perry and Beverly J. (King) Luster. He married Linda S. Throneburg on December 4, 1982.

Dave had worked as an automotive salesman/owner with C. Dean Perry's Car Lot, Perry's Car Lot, and most recently with Sunshine Motors. Dave had attended Millikin University and played on the football team. He was an avid golfer always wearing two gloves when he played and enjoyed being a fan of the Fighting Illini. His greatest passion was attending the activities of his children and grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife: Linda of Mt. Zion; children: Jennifer S. Perry of Springfield, IL, Dana S. Perry of Mt. Zion, and Christopher Dean Perry (Meghan) of Decatur; brother Dan Perry (Debbie) of Decatur; sisters: Debi Hall (Mark) of Mt. Zion and Deana Clements (Woody) of Decatur; grandchildren: Logan P. Hutton, Carter Dean Perry and Kinsley Mae Perry. Numerous very loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father in-law.

The family would like to extend the sincere gratitude to Dr. Sherry Reid for her care, compassion, and expertise.