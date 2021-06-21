TOLEDO, Ohio - David E. Carr, 92, died of natural causes on June 5, 2021 at Ohio Living Swan Creek in Toledo, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Naomi; her children: Frank, Nona, and Leslie; his son, Dick; their daughter, Kim; his adopted son, Larry; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

David was born and raised in Decatur, Illinois, as the youngest of four children of Richard and Della Carr, who all preceded him in death. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering. He enlisted in the Navy soon after graduating from college, during the Korean War. Despite being color blind, David tricked the recruiters in order to pass his physical. He was assigned to work in the Construction Battalion (CB) and, later, in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) division. After serving four years, he returned to Decatur working as a civil engineer, finishing at Christy-Foltz Inc. Construction Company, then enjoyed an early retirement.

In his spare time, David enjoyed camping, hiking, and canoeing with his family in regional state parks and national parks, playing golf and tennis with his friends, and occasionally hunting elk. He started wintering in Arizona but eventually moved with Naomi to Colorado, splitting their time between those two states. Meanwhile, they took up square dancing and continued to hike and enjoy dining at restaurants with their friends until they required assisted living.

The family wishes to thank Wayne Stewart, David's friend and right-hand man in Colorado; daughter, Leslie for being with David through all his surgeries; daughter, Nona and her husband, Dave, who looked after his emotional and financial well-being while in assisted living, and all the wonderful people at Ohio Living Swan Creek who cared for him (even when he tried to refuse). David honorably donated his remains to medical research through Science Care, so there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ohio Living Swan Creek or Science Care.