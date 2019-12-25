David E. Kiger
DECATUR -- David E. Kiger, 61, of Decatur, IL passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lester Barnett Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association or Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

David was born on May 5, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the son of Raymond and Katherine (Williams) Kiger. He married Kim E. Underwood on July 15, 1995. David was the owner/operator of Affordable Heating & Air. He loved animals, his business and especially his wife Kim. David had a wonderful sense of humor and a very distinctive laugh.

David is survived by his wife: Kim E. Kiger of Decatur, IL; sisters: Debra Kiger and her husband Dave Horton of Raleigh, NC and Barbara Kiger of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law: Kayla Pratt of Decatur, IL; brother-in-law: Kevin Underwood and his wife Kathy of Mt. Zion, IL; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; David's beloved dog Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

