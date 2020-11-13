NIANTIC — David E. Maynard, 67, of Niantic, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.
David was born on March 15, 1953, in Eubank, KY, the son of Otis and Opal Maynard. He was first married to Donna Dobson, he later married Kathi Lester.
David is survived by two sons: David Maynard of Springfield and John Martinez of Lincoln; three sisters: Gladna (Darrel) Dowling of Decatur, Margie Tucker of New Whiteland, IN, and Brenda (Orbley) Ramsey of Henderson, KY; and four grandchildren: Tyler (Melissa) Nagel of Bloomington, Emily Martinez of Lincoln, Cade Martinez of Bloomington, and Ellyn Martinez of Lincoln.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: James, Ronnie, and Bobbie; and brother-in-law Don Ramsey.
David was retired from Crown Cork and Seal in Warrensburg and he enjoyed woodworking and working on cars.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Memorials may be made to Decatur Memorial Hospital Hospice Services.
The family of David Maynard has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with his funeral arrangements. Please view his obituary and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.