MOUNT ZION — David E. Pickel 79, of Cerro Gordo formerly of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 2:21 pm, Friday December 13, 2019.
In keeping with David's wishes private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements.
David was born January 30, 1940, in Taylorville, IL the son of Charles and Violet (Rindle) Pickel. He retired after thirty-eight years with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. David married Mary F. Boyd on May 16, 1964. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, fishing and hunting, woodworking, and photography.
Surviving are his wife: Mary of Cerro Gordo; daughter: Tracy Pickel of Frisco, TX; brother: Paul Pickel (LeAnn) of Taylorville; sisters: Sharon Pickel of Austin, TX and Sandy Hughes of Seattle, WA.
David was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
