David G. Witts

A private celebration of David's life will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL with military honors. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

David was born June 26, 1933, in Decatur, IL the son of Gilbert and Bernice (Sablotny) Witts. He married the love of his life, Maggie Lou (Williams) Witts on April 24, 1954 in Decatur, IL. He retired from Caterpillar after 35 years. Dave was also a proud Army Veteran and member of the Oreana Christian Church. He enjoyed annual trips to the family cabin, was an avid bowler and loved fishing, playing Yahtzee and watching Cardinals baseball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. David frequently referenced Psalm 23:5 "my cup runneth over." He knew his blessings were designed to spill over so that he may bless others.