OREANA - David G. Witts, loving husband, father and grandfather, 87, of Oreana, IL passed peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
A private celebration of David's life will be held at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL with military honors. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be made to The National Kidney Foundation.
David was born June 26, 1933, in Decatur, IL the son of Gilbert and Bernice (Sablotny) Witts. He married the love of his life, Maggie Lou (Williams) Witts on April 24, 1954 in Decatur, IL. He retired from Caterpillar after 35 years. Dave was also a proud Army Veteran and member of the Oreana Christian Church. He enjoyed annual trips to the family cabin, was an avid bowler and loved fishing, playing Yahtzee and watching Cardinals baseball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. David frequently referenced Psalm 23:5 "my cup runneth over." He knew his blessings were designed to spill over so that he may bless others.
Survivors include his children: Tim (Robin) Witts of Oakley, IL; Kent (Joanne) Witts of Decatur, IL; siblings: Gary Witts of Decatur, IL and Sharol Cole of Casey, IL; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His grandkids were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maggie Witts; daughter Kim Witts; parents and one brother.
