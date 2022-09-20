May 12, 1952 - Sept. 17, 2022

DECATUR — David George Hale, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away September 17, 2022 in his home.

David was born in Decatur on May 12, 1952, the son of George and Josephine (Loftus) Hale. After graduating from high school, he served proudly in the United States Army.

He later began working as a Railroad Engineer, retiring after a long career with Norfolk Southern. He married Elizabeth Lynch on June 23, 1979 in Decatur.

David was a member of St. James and Patrick Parish and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainsmen. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his John Deere mower, building things, and watching his favorite shows. Gunsmoke, Law and Order, and the Andy Griffith Show. He dearly loved his family and his dogs.

David is survived by his wife; daughters: Megan Hale of Chicago and Laura (Tony) Cooper of Mt. Zion; sisters: Pati (Bill) Stickel of Murfreesboro, TN, Barb (Rick) Barthelemy of Venice, FL, and Sheila Hale of Decatur; grandchildren: Miles, Gracie, and Alli Cooper; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Shelby. He was preceded in death by his parents, one niece, and one nephew.

Visitation for David will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with Vigil Prayer beginning at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Decatur. Burial will follow in Lester Barnett Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the Humane Society of Decatur. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.