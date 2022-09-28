May 10, 1949 - Sep. 26, 2022

TUSCOLA — David H. Morgan, 73, of Tuscola, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 East Church Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to TCHS Help-A-Child or Tuscola First Christian Church.

Dave was born on May 10, 1949 in Vandalia, IL, the son of Everett and Hazel Burnes Morgan. He married Valerie L. Fair on October 19, 1991 in Decatur, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his son, Dave Morgan, Jr. and wife Liz of Fisher; daughter, Patricia (Kevin) Christensen of Springfield; Val's sons: Duff (Dedee) and Drew (Christy) Hoel all of Tuscola; grandsons: Alex Malek, George Morgan, Alex Morgan, Dillon Hoel, Dalton Hoel, Kevin Griggs; granddaughters: Sydney Hoel, Stephanie and Grace Morgan; brothers: Charles (Phyllis) Morgan of Warrensburg, Dale (Nona) Morgan of Inman, SC; sisters: Jane Ellen Gordon of Decatur, Margaret (Jim) Cordts of Decatur, Linda (Terry) Oakleaf of Flora; sister-in-law, Barb Morgan of Mt. Zion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Glen and Paul Morgan.

Dave grew up in Mt. Zion and graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1967. He attended the University of Louisville and graduated from the FBI Academy. He started as an Illinois State Police patrolman in 1971 in District 3 in Chicago. He worked in the Springfield, Peoria and Rockford districts before becoming the District 10 Commander in Pesotum retiring in 1999. He was instrumental in starting the Operation Cool Program in District 10 which was attributed to saving 23 teenage lives before the program went statewide.

Dave was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church, Tuscola Kiwanis Club and the Fraternal Order of Police. He and Val enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Florida. He fought a very courageous battle against Progressive Supra-Nuclear Palsy before his passing.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com