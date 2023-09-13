June 18, 1939 - Sept. 10, 2023

DECATUR — David Howland, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away on September 10, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The family would like to welcome friends for a visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Forsyth United Methodist Church in Forsyth, IL.

Memorials may be made in David's honor to Shriners Hospital for Children at lovetotherescue.org.

He was born on June 18, 1939 to Merle V. Howland and Golda (Thompson) Howland in Monticello, IL. David married the love of his life, Sheila Cain on June 30, 1960. He was a dedicated employee for Caterpillar for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sheila; two children: Scott Howland (Ann) and Connie Flannigan (Ricky); six grandchildren: Brent Howland, Amanda Elven, LeighAnn Dietz, Joshua Flannigan, Katie Reeder, and Morgan Burns; 14 great-grandchildren; along with his sister, Linda Walden.

David was a member of the Masons and a Boy Scout leader. He was a board member of the Village of Forsyth and a volunteer firefighter. David was a faithful member, lay speaker, and youth group leader at the Forsyth United Methodist Church. He enjoyed cheering on his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. He was a talented woodworker, golfer, and fisherman. David was dearly loved and will be truly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Howland; great-grandchild, Landon; along with his brothers: Norman and Richard Howland.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.