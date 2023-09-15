Feb. 28, 1946 - Sept. 12, 2023

DECATUR — David J. Rozanski, 77, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Dave was born February 28, 1946, in Decatur, IL, the son of Herbert and Mary (Bandy) Rozanski. He proudly served his country in the Army in Germany 1965-1967. Dave was a member of the South Wheatland Fire Protection prior to his military service. His career with the Decatur Fire Department spanned 34 years. He contributed to creating the Fire Cadet Program, bringing the key box program to Decatur and surrounding communities in Macon County, and many other programs.

Dave was a fire investigator and retired as Fire Marshal in 2004. He shared his passion for fire service as an instructor throughout his career, teaching at Richland and the Illinois Fire Service Institute. He continued teaching after retirement throughout Illinois. He then went on to serve the Bethany Fire Protection District for ten years as investigator, inspector, instructor, engineer and mentor. David was a member and elder at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, serving on many committees and projects. He was involved with Camp Carew, serving on the board and building projects. He married Valerie Hall on October 24, 1970. Together they raised three children and Dave was most proud of his grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife, Valerie; children: Anthony (Amy) Rozanski, Mikalene (Travis) Ellis, and Lacey (Michael) Jennings; his sister, Sharon (Jim) Grutzmacher; grandchildren: Teresa (Michael), Damian, Katelynn, Owen, Olivia, Carter, Garret, and Abbey; and great-grandson, Johnny.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Services to celebrate David's life will be 11:00 AM September 19, 2023, at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W. Main St. Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Firefighter and Military Honors will be conducted.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or Camp Carew.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.