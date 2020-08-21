× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR — David Joseph Conlin, 87, of Arthur, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2020 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur.

Dave was born January 12, 1933 in rural Arthur, the son of John Joseph and Margaret Agnes Smith Conlin. He married LaVonne “Bonnie” Bolton in Arcola on October 1, 1955, they were married for nearly 65 years.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Conlin of Arthur; three children, Cathy (Durb) Askew of Neoga; Mark (Vickie) Conlin of Arthur; Teresa (Dennis) Chamberlain of Pana; four grandchildren, Shane Janssen, Lindsay Orsi, Kristin Chamberlain, Justin Chamberlain; three great grandchildren, Kyleigh Janssen, Gage Chamberlain, Ella Orsi; brother, Phillip (Alice) Conlin of Effingham; sister-in-law, Shirley Conlin of Arthur; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents and brother, Jack.

Dave graduated from Arthur High School in 1951 and attended the University of Illinois. He then served two years in the U.S.Army.